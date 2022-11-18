1883 Star Sam Elliott Doesn’t Watch Yellowstone: “It’s Too Much Like F*cking ‘Dallas’… Too Much Sh*t”

Say what you want about Sam Elliott, the guy is a straight shooter.

This past spring, he made headlines on Marc Maron’s WTF Podcast for tearing apart Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog, a Netflix film that received 12 Academy Awards nominations.

He called the film a “piece of shit,” among other things, referencing the allusions of homosexuality throughout the film, the “evisceration” of the American West,” and also questioned Jane Campion’s credibility for directing a movie about the American West, considering she’s from New Zealand (she also filmed it there even though the movie was set in Montana).

Needless to say, the rest of Hollywood wasn’t happy…

But, Sam Elliott tells it like it is… no matter what.

In fact, in that very same podcast, he went on to say that he doesn’t watch Yellowstone at all.

Yep, one of the stars of the prequel series 1883, doesn’t even watch the show that led to its creation (he also confessed that he turned down a small role in Yellowstone).

But, his reasoning for not being into it is one that we’ve heard before… it’s too much like Dallas.

“I’m not a Yellowstone fan, I don’t watch Yellowstone…

I love Costner, there’s a lot of good people on the cast, a few of them I’ve worked with before, nothing against any of them but it’s just too much like f*cking ‘Dallas’ or something for me… too much sh*t. Too much of that for me.”

Ouch… not exactly a ringing endorsement for his pal Taylor Sheridan.

And remember, Sam has called Taylor Sheridan a “genius” on more than one occasion, has called 1883 one of the most incredible sets he’s ever worked on… but hey, he doesn’t like Yellowstone.

Unapologetic honesty… you gotta love it.

He’s the guy you ask when you want a friend that won’t bullshit you. Is my new truck ugly? Do these jeans make me look like a doofus? I just painted the house, wanna come over and check it out?

Although, if you invite him over for Thanksgiving, he’s also the guy that tells your wife the turkey is drier than sawdust… so pick your spots.

That being said, he didn’t like his hat from 1883 either.

“I had a hat on this f*cking show… a friend of mine who just passed a couple weeks ago, he started a costume company… and his take on the whole whole f*cking thing with westerns, he did John Wayne films forever is it all starts with the hat, and it does.

In a western the hat is part of that. And we didn’t get the f*cking hat until we got down there in Texas and it was a mistake because we got pushed into a box where we had to settle for a hat

And it was a f*cking hat that didn’t fit me. The f*ckin’ hat was too loose on me. It was a hat that just didn’t fit.

I remember talking to Taylor on the phone and he said ‘we’ll try a million hats on if we have to, you’ll have the right hat, don’t worry about.’ And I got down there and it didn’t happen. “

But I made it work, I just got into it and figured you know, Shea’s got a f*cked up hat, that’s all… not my favorite hat.”

I mean, I always thought it looked a little big on him… glad to know I’m not the only one.

Of course, the next chapter of the Dutton saga, and the follow up to 1883, is set to premiere next month on Paramount+.

Titled 1923, the second chapter of the prequels will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton in a time that features the end of Prohibition, the beginning of the Great Depression, the emergence of deadly illness, and the construction of the modern-day Dutton Ranch.

It’s gonna be good.

Maybe Sam Elliott will even watch it…