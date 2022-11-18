1899 fans baffled by cliffhanger ending as season 2 unconfirmed

And @NaniRue said: “Finished 1899, what a great show. Ending was amazing!

“Loved the ending, @netflix I fully expect a second season… the showrunners planned for this to be a trilogy like Dark, right?”

A second season is assumed to be taking shape soon, although Netflix is yet to officially give confirmation.

Whatever fans’ reaction to 1899’s final minutes, its divided reactions means subscribers will have plenty of theories to discuss when and if the mystery continues.

