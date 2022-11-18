23 NJ Pets Found Living In Squalor; Fair Lawn Woman Charged: Police

FAIR LAWN, NJ – A Fair Lawn woman has been charged with nearly two dozen counts of animal cruelty after 23 pets were found uncared for in a borough residence, police said.

The charges stem from an Oct. 9 police call made to a residence on 30th Street after Fair Lawn authorities received an animal cruelty tip. At the scene, Fair Lawn officers, alongside Bergen County Animal Control, found “multiple cats and dogs that were uncared for,” Fair Lawn police said in a statement.

Julie Alaimo, 37, was with 23 counts of animal cruelty, police said. 21 cats and 2 dogs were removed from the residence by Bergen County Animal Control. The pets were ultimately taken to the Bergen County Animal Shelter, Fair Lawn Police Department Sgt. Brian Metzler told Patch. It was not immediately clear what the conditions of the animals were.

Get more local news delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for free Patch newsletters and alerts.