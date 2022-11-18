3 New Holiday Movies to Stream Right Now

Just in time for the weekend, three new Christmas movies are streaming on Apple TV, Netflix, and HBO Max. From a new version of an old classic to the sequel to an iconic 80s film, these are the best new holiday movies to stream right now.

Spirited (Apple TV+)

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, this new Apple TV+ original film is a musical comedy version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects a dark soul to be reformed by three spirits. Reynolds plays Clint Briggs (this year’s “Scrooge”), but the tables are turned when the GOCP finds himself reflecting on his own past, present, and future. With this comedic pairing, this film is bound to be a hilarious twist on the Christmas classic.

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)

If you just feel like watching a feel-good, PG Christmas film, check out Lindsey Lohan’s return to the small screen in this Netflix romantic comedy. Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, the heiress to Summit Springs’ fanciest ski resort. After suffering a fall off the ski slopes, Belmont wakes up with amnesia and no idea of who she is. Fortunately, the local owner of the charming North Star Lodge, Jake Russell, rescues her and takes her in until she recovers.

A Christmas Story Christmas (HBO Max)

A sequel to the iconic 1983 film, A Christmas Story, this new HBO Max holiday movie stars Peter Billingsley once again as a grown-up Ralphie. Produced by Billingsley and Vince Vaughn, the film also stars Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward — all reprising their former roles. The new movie is set in 1973, 33 years after the original story took place. Ralphie returns to his hometown in Hammond, Indiana with his wife and kids, hoping to give them the same magical Christmas experience his father (“The Old Man”) always did.