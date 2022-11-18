5 good Netflix shows this weekend: 1899, Dead to Me season 3, and more

Thanksgiving is only a week away, so enjoy one last quiet weekend before the holiday madness begins. This weekend sit back and enjoy some Netflix shows, including new seasons of Dead to Me, The Crown, and Warrior Nun, and the new highly anticipated thriller1899.

This week also sees season 1 of a refreshed version of Teletubbies hitting the streamer and season 3 of another family favorite, The Cuphead Show! The Spanish teen drama Elite released its sixth season this week.

Netflix isn’t slowing down even with the end of 2022 drawing near. There are still many Netflix Shows to release before the year’s end. Tim Burton’s Wednesday will release just before the Thanksgiving weekend bingeing.

Best new Netflix shows to watch this weekend (Nov. 19, 2022)

Let’s look at some great Netflix shows worthy of a weekend binge.

1899

The highly anticipated original Netflix show 1899 is now available to stream. Set in 1899, this series follows a group of European migrants traveling from London to New York City to begin new lives.

The group travels aboard the Kerberos and sees the travelers united in positive outlooks as the excitement builds for what is to come in the next chapter of their lives. But when they encounter a mysterious vessel adrift on the open sea, their thoughts of a new life become halted by something horrifying.

Dead to Me season 3

Fans of the series Dead to Me have longed for the third and final season’s release. This Netflix show follows the unlikely friendship between a widow searching for the person who killed her husband in a hit-and-run and an eccentric woman who isn’t all she seems to be.

In this dark comedy, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) meet at a support group and, despite their differences, bond over their tragedies. The series looks at the weirdly funny side of grief, loss, and forgiveness.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays season 5

It’s time for holiday baking, and The Great British Baking Show is here to inspire you with its holiday segment. The two-part season brings back some favorite contestants from previous seasons who battle it out to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

In part 1, the cast of It’s a Sin hold a festive bake-off with boozy Yule logs, edible Christmas trees, and more. The second episode features past bakers who create New Year breakfast buns and a winter biscuit diorama.

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

The Netflix show Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? is a limited series whose title was inspired by the film Dude, Where’s My Car? The series looks back at the Leonard v. PepsiCo, Inc. case from the 1990s.

Pepsi ran a promotion where consumers could collect points and redeem them for prizes such as T-shirts, sunglasses, and more. The campaign ran a series of commercials, with one showing that for seven million points, the redeemer could snag an AV-8 Harrier II jump jet. Although this prize was a joke, one young man, John Leonard, took it upon himself to secure investors and collected enough points to redeem for the jet. PepsiCo denied his claim, stating this was obviously a joke. Leonard would then sue PepsiCo in a case that would eventually go to federal court.

Mind Your Manners

The six-episode series Mind Your Manners features International etiquette teacher Sara Jan Ho, who aids people in living their best lives by learning good manners.

The series features Ho with her manner makeovers as she transforms people’s lives in this heartwarming series. She guides people who seek her assistance in carrying themselves elegantly, leads one man in his quest for love, and helps a stay-at-home mother reenter the workplace after ten years.

