7 Reasons Why Cinnamon is a Fantastic (Yet Underrated) Linux Desktop Environment – It’s FOSS

Linux Mint is one of my favorite distributions. The flagship (or default) Cinnamon desktop is why I like it so much.

The user experience offered by Cinnamon desktop may not be mind-blowing or fancy. But, the desktop environment provides enough reasons for users to like it and easily work with it to get things done.

At the end of the day, that’s what we want. A user interface that works as expected and does not get in the way.

I think Cinnamon desktop does a few things right to give you an exciting experience. Let me mention some of those here.

If you did not know, the Cinnamon desktop is a fork of the GNOME 3 created in 2011 by Clement Lefebvre (Linux Mint creator) with enhancements over the years.

1. Familiar User Interface