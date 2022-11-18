Categories
Celebrities

A Woman Is Going Viral For Posting This Old Pic Of Her And Kylie Jenner, And Late Bloomers Feel SEEN


Hi. Were you a late bloomer? If so, this post may be all too real for you.

The other day, Twitter user @yungxbai posted a photo of herself and Kylie Jenner when they were younger — and only one (1) grade apart — and….yeah, one would think there was a substantial age difference there.

It just…hits home for some of us who were late to sprout, I fear.

Well…….here’s the pic:

A Woman Is Going Viral For Posting This Old Pic Of Her And Kylie Jenner, And Late Bloomers Feel SEEN

whenever people talk about them being a late bloomer i just think about how kylie and i were 1 grade apart in this pic


Twitter / @yungxbai / Twitter: @yungxbai

“This was at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in 2014,” Bailey, aka @yungxbai, told BuzzFeed. “My school club and I were organizing a gift card drive for the children with cancer, and Kylie and Tyga came and made a guest appearance for some of the patients.”

“I was a junior in high school — 15 going on 16 — and Kylie would’ve been a senior and 17.”

I mean, the juxtaposition here from junior to senior…….

Both women obviously look incredible, and Twitter also came in hot with some comparisons that were not…NOT wrong:


Twitter / @imhighkeycool / Twitter: @imhighkeycool

So yeah……this one’s for the late bloomers and the early birds who made one school year — ONE!!! — feel oceans apart.

And thank you, Bailey, for sharing this photo that very much feels like a pop culture time capsule.

A Woman Is Going Viral For Posting This Old Pic Of Her And Kylie Jenner, And Late Bloomers Feel SEEN

whenever people talk about them being a late bloomer i just think about how kylie and i were 1 grade apart in this pic


Twitter / @yungxbai / Twitter: @yungxbai





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: