A Woman Is Going Viral For Posting This Old Pic Of Her And Kylie Jenner, And Late Bloomers Feel SEEN

Hi. Were you a late bloomer? If so, this post may be all too real for you.
The other day, Twitter user @yungxbai posted a photo of herself and Kylie Jenner when they were younger — and only one (1) grade apart — and….yeah, one would think there was a substantial age difference there.
It just…hits home for some of us who were late to sprout, I fear.
Well…….here’s the pic:
“This was at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in 2014,” Bailey, aka @yungxbai, told BuzzFeed. “My school club and I were organizing a gift card drive for the children with cancer, and Kylie and Tyga came and made a guest appearance for some of the patients.”
“I was a junior in high school — 15 going on 16 — and Kylie would’ve been a senior and 17.”
I mean, the juxtaposition here from junior to senior…….
Both women obviously look incredible, and Twitter also came in hot with some comparisons that were not…NOT wrong:
So yeah……this one’s for the late bloomers and the early birds who made one school year — ONE!!! — feel oceans apart.
And thank you, Bailey, for sharing this photo that very much feels like a pop culture time capsule.
