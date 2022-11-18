About 3M hectares of forests destroyed in Ukraine due to Russian aggression – Zelensky

About 3 million hectares of forests have been destroyed in Ukraine due to Russian armed aggression.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address to the university community of Ireland, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On November 15-16, 2022, the G20 Summit took place in Indonesia. The Summit participants agreed on a joint declaration, consisting of 52 clauses, which reflect many existing global problems, Zelensky noted.

“Formally, Russia also supported the declaration, but in reality, it violates most of the things contained in the declaration. And some of the acute global problems that the G20 declares to solve are deliberately created by Russia,” the President of Ukraine said.

In particular, during the G20 Summit, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The enemy fired about 100 missiles at Ukrainian energy objects on the first day, and more strikes were launched against both power plants and gas production facilities on the following day.

“Russia allegedly confirms the protection of the natural environment, but it has already destroyed almost three million hectares of forests in our country with its aggression! They were burned by shelling. And this is only one of thousands of crimes committed by Russia against the environment,” Zelensky stressed.

According to the President of Ukraine, hundreds of hospital were destroyed by Russian projectiles all over the country.

“Do you know how many educational institutions in Ukraine the Russian army destroyed in 9 months of war? 2,719 were shelled, and 332 were completely destroyed. These are universities, schools,” Zelensky added.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that Russian aggression did not stop for a single day, just as Russian lies to the world never stopped. In this regard, Zelensky noted that international pressure on Russia should not stop for a single day, and this can be done not only by politicians but everyone at their own level.

“Of course, new sanctions should be applied against Russia. It is effective. A new European sanctions package is needed. Please defend this need at the pan-European level,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, the President of Ukraine called on the Irish students to spread the truth about the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine.

“The more collective efforts are made, the sooner we will force Russia to leave the territory of Ukraine and fulfill its obligations to the world,” Zelensky mentioned.

A reminder that, on February 24, 2022, Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine as a continuation of the armed aggression that had lasted since 2014.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

mk