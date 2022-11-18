Action Movies That Are More Gory Than Most Horror Films – Looper

“Hardcore Henry” is the rare action movie that can also be called an experimental film. The entire movie takes place from the first-person point of view of the titular Henry, played over the course of the film, via the New York Times, by a dozen different actors and crew members, including director Ilya Naishuller. Henry goes on a bloodsoaked rampage to save his wife from Akan (Danila Kozlovsky), an evil warlord with telekinetic powers intent on building an army of cyborgs to take over the world.

It’s a ridiculous premise and that’s fine, because it really only exists to get us to the action sequences, which start early and are almost non-stop through the end of the movie — and what action sequences they are. We see Henry shoot, stab (everywhere from the stomach to the eyes), and slash his way through seemingly endless enemies from his up-close and personal point of view.

The film’s goriest moment comes towards the end, when Henry uses electrical wire to tear someone’s head in half from the mouth. We don’t just get to see this in close-up as Henry does it, but we also get to see the horrific aftermath as Henry lays down, exhausted, next to the top part of the severed head, getting a good glimpse of the teeth and skull that have been removed from the rest of the body.