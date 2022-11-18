Alex Scott’s Children in Need appearance leaves BBC viewers distracted

Alex Scott was on hand to present Children in Need alongside Chris Ramsay, Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc and Jason Manford. Those tuning into the BBC programme couldn’t take their eyes off former Lioness Alex as she wowed in a black dress.
The former footballer and Strictly Come Dancing star looked incredible in a fitted dress, which featured a corset.
Her frock had a low-cut neckline and long sleeves, which Alex paired with simple black heels.
Alex’s dark locks were left in long, loose curls while she sported smokey eye make-up.
Those watching were thrilled to see Alex back on TV screens and praised her stunning look.
Alex regularly hosts live sporting events and she opened up on how she prepares for Children in Need.
“I like to make sure that I’m always super prepared for everything I do to make sure that I can do the best job I can on the night,” she dished.
“It’s different for every show but I’ll be reading through the scripts, researching etc. ahead of the show.
“I’ll also probably be listening to some 90’s RnB backstage while I get ready to get me in the zone.”
Teasing what was coming up on the show, Alex revealed: “What can viewers look forward to?
“In true BBC Children in Need style there will be lots of brilliant sketches, some very special edition of the programmes we know and love and also some stellar performances from special guests.
“Tune in for an amazing night of entertainment, some inspiring stories from some amazing children around the nation, generosity and a lot of fun!”
Children in Need airs on BBC One on Friday and will be available to catch up on BBC iPlayer.
