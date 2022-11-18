Alex Scott’s Children in Need appearance leaves BBC viewers distracted

Alex Scott was on hand to present Children in Need alongside Chris Ramsay, Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc and Jason Manford. Those tuning into the BBC programme couldn’t take their eyes off former Lioness Alex as she wowed in a black dress.

The former footballer and Strictly Come Dancing star looked incredible in a fitted dress, which featured a corset.

Her frock had a low-cut neckline and long sleeves, which Alex paired with simple black heels.

Alex’s dark locks were left in long, loose curls while she sported smokey eye make-up.

Those watching were thrilled to see Alex back on TV screens and praised her stunning look.

