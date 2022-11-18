Amazon Black Friday begins with half-price Fire TV Stick and Echo deal

Black Friday is now just one week away but that’s not stopping Amazon from unleashing some mega early deals . The online retail giant has just launched its official sale event which will see savings going live right through until Monday, November 28.

To kick things off, Amazon has slashed prices across a swathe of its own devices including the Echo and Fire TV – there’s even money off the brand-new TV Cube which features faster streaming speeds and an updated design.

Those wanting an Echo and Fire TV bundle will also find a deal that features exactly that with Amazon cutting the price of these two products, when purchased together, by over 50 percent. Other products reduced for Black Friday include Kindles, Fire tablets and there is also money off the AirPods-style Echo Buds.

Along with price reductions on Amazon devices, you will also find discounts on some Apple gadgets, including the iPhone, plus there are also TVs and laptops that are now lower in price.

Expect more discounts in the coming days but here are all the early deals from Amazon.