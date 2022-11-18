Angel Adoree and her husband Dick Strawbridge changed their lives forever when they left their flat in Southend for a 19th Century french mansion in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne. The Channel 4 series depicts their lives together, along with their two young children, as they transform their once-dilapidated home, giving handy tips and tricks along the way. Here’s everything Express.co.uk knows about Angel Adoore’s parents.

Who are Escape to the Chateau Angel Adoree’s parents?

Angel Strawbridge was born in East London, South April, to parents Stephan and Jennifer Newman.

They didn’t stay abroad for too long though, moving to Canvey Island shortly after Angel was born, where they would go on to run a jeweller.

Her parents were key members of the community for many years, with their shop Jewellery Paradise opening in the 1980s followed by restaurant Flutes in 2004.

Angel’s brother went on to take over the jewellery business when the couple retired in 2014 and relocated to a larger site.

