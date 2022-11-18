Another Putin critic turns up dead after suffering ‘multiple injuries’

A critic of Vladimir Putin has died after suffering “multiple blunt force injuries”. New York health officials said businessman Dan Rapoport, who worked for some time – and made a fortune – in Russia, died due to “a fall from height”, but reports suggest questions remain. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also described the manner of his death in August, weeks after he mocked the Russian army, which he said was becoming “weaker every day”, as “undetermined”. Formerly Moscow-based American financier Bill Browder told Politico that “the circumstances of his death are extremely suspicious”. He added: “Whenever someone who is in a negative view of the Putin regime dies suspiciously, one should rule out foul play, not rule it in.”

