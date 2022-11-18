Antoni From “Queer Eye” Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are a very attractive couple.
They have their perfect bodies.
They go on their beautiful trips.
They have their lovely dog.
They wear their cute little jackets.
They seem really happy, OK!!!
I’m not bitter or anything!!
And now they’ve actually gotten engaged.
Antoni shared the news with a blurry Instagram pic:
And tbh, the caption was pretty cute:
Like clockwork, all of the Queer Eye guys chimed in.
Tan France volunteered as photographer:
Karamo Brown said it was amazing:
Bobby Berk was so damn happy:
And Jonathan Van Ness was already sourcing their flower girl looks:
Congrats to the happy couple!
Source link