Apple forced Meta to change how it sells ads in the name of privacy — it’s finally starting to work


Following the launch of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) rules, Meta encountered more problems than most. Its ad model tracked users from one app to the next and across services. But now it’s starting to get out from beneath ATT, according to a new report.

Meta-owned Facebook will reportedly lose out on around $10 billion in ad revenue this year, all thanks to ATT. So it’s easy to see why it would want to find a solution. It’s thought that not only has it found a way to deal with Apple’s rules, but it’s also starting to see the fruits of its labor.

The money’s coming back





