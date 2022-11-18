Arlene Phillips said Strictly put her in ‘horrible’ Blackpool hotel

In Strictly Come Dancing tradition, the cast and crew head up north for one week to perform at Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom. Arlene Phillips, 79, has said that during the earlier stages of the show when she was a judge, it was “not quite the glamour it is now”.

Elaborating, Arlene said she remembered being put up in a “promenade hotel” which was “neither very clean nor nice”.

“We could not believe it, we came to Blackpool and we were staying in a less than three star hotel.

“We laughed about it forever after but it was cold and horrible. That was with strictly – the very first time.

“They changed our hotel after that but we were like ‘what is this going to be like?’ There was nothing like the way it is now,” she told the Daily Star online.

READ MORE: Steph McGovern admits she ‘starved’ herself while on BBC Breakfast