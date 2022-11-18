‘Attack by the woke’ GMB viewers fume over ‘cancelling panto’ debate

On Friday’s ITV show, many were left outraged though by the suggestion that traditional pantomimes should be altered or cancelled due to “cultural insensitivity”. As the guests and presenters Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins debated the controversial take, fans of the show became furious and argued the idea was “woke nonsense”.

Ben Ofoedu and Gifty Enright joined Ben and Charlotte, with Ben insisting pantomimes should remain a cherished tradition.

Gifty, on the other hand, believes they are no longer appropriate.

As the debate ensued, viewers took to social media in their droves, largely to agree with Ben.

Twitter user @CCountry_ fumed: “#GMB panto is fun, your life coach is so woke, for the sake of being woke. It’s what’s wrong with Britain today.”

READ MORE: Antiques Road Trip star pays tribute to her co-star ‘father figures’