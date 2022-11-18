Attorney General Merrick Garland names Jack Smith special counsel in Trump criminal probes

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named former federal prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel for two ongoing criminal investigations by the Department of Justice of former President Donald Trump. Smith’s appointment came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced plans to run for president in 2024. Trump’s move directly led to Garland’s decison to appoint a special counsel, who will recommend whether criminal charges should be lodged against the ex-president. The attorney general himself was appointed by Biden, a Democrat who defeated Trump in his 2020 re-election bid. Biden could again face Trump again in the 2024 election, although the president has not yet made a final decision on becoming a candidate. The first investigation that Smith will begin immediately handling is looking into whether any person, including Trump, unlawfully interfered with the transfer of presidential power following the 2020 election, or the certification of the Electoral College vote in President Joe Biden’s favor on Jan. 6, 2021. That day, a mob of Trump supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the certification of the Electoral College vote. The other DOJ probe that Smith will oversee is focused on whether Trump broke the law and obstructed justice in connection with his removal of hundreds of documents from the White House, which were shipped to his residence at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. “Mr. Smith is the right choice to complete these matters in an even-handed and urgent matter,” Garland said.

Prosecutor Jack Smith (R), looks on as he waits for the start of Salih Mustafa, former commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), first trial at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, on September 15, 2021. Robin Van Lonkhuijsen | AFP | Getty Images

Smith will not be responsible for criminal cases and probes of individuals who were physically present at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. The office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia will continue prosecuting those cases. In addition to previously serving as a career DOJ prosecutor, Smith most recently was serving as chief prosecutor for the special court in the Hague, in the Netherlands. In that post, which he has resigned to take the special counsel post, he investigated war crimes in Kosovo. Smith also served with the International Criminal Court, supervising war crimes probes, as chief in the DOJ’s public integrity section, as a senior prosecutor at a U.S. Attorney’s office in Tennessee, a prosecutor in the Brooklyn, New York, U.S. Attorney’s office. He began his career as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Garland revealed the appointment during a public statement from the DOJ. “The Department of Justice has long recognized that in certain extraordinary cases it is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution,” Garland said. “Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election and the sitting president’s stated intention to be a candidate as well, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel,” Garland said. The attorney general said that he was “confident” that the appointment “will not slow the completion of these investigations.” “I will ensure that the Special Counsel receives the resources to conduct this work quickly and completely,” Garland said.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announces his appointment of Jack Smith as a special counsel for the investigations into the actions of former President Donald Trump, in the briefing room of the U.S. Justice Department in Washington, November 18, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

A campaign spokesman for Trump, in a statement, said, “This is a totally expected political stunt by a feckless, politicized, weaponized Biden Department of Justice.” Trump himself later told FoxNews.com, I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore. “And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this.” “I have been proven innocent for six years on everything — from fake impeachments to Mueller who found no collusion, and now I have to do it more?” Trump said. “It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political.” Smith in his own statement said, “I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any prosecutions that may result from them, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.” “The pace of the investigations will not pause or flag under my watch,” Smith said. “I will exercise independent judgement and will move the investigations forward expeditiously and thoroughly to whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump claps as he announces that he will once again run for U.S. president in the 2024 U.S. presidential election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, November 15, 2022. Jonathan Ernst | Reuters