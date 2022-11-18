Aubrey O’Day Opened Up About The Cheating Rumors That Plagued Her Relationship With DJ Pauly D

While promoting her new single “Couple Goals,” Aubrey O’Day reflected on her past relationship with DJ Pauly D, who she dated off-and-on from 2015–2018.
During a recent interview with InTouch, Aubrey opened up about infidelity and using sex as a tool to prevent Pauly from being unfaithful.
“I didn’t have sex after Pauly for three years,” Aubrey told InTouch. “I started over-using sex in our relationship so that his dick would be so tired, he wouldn’t go fuck girls on the weekends when he went to his events.”
The former Danity Kane member admitted this was a tactic she used because she “didn’t want him to cheat.” But despite her plan, Aubrey ultimately revealed Pauly was rumored to have slept with numerous women while they were together.
The cheating allegations got so bad that Aubrey found herself waking up early to see if she could catch Pauly grooming his private area in the shower.
“Because I knew if he was making his dick pretty for someone, it wasn’t me,” she said. “That’s how bad it got. That’s how many girls.”
“It was too consistent every weekend, same conversations. And if you’re not guilty, then why are there parties happening where you take the girls’ cellphones at the door? Because there was never really any phone proof, but there was always something coming at me. I’ve never been in a relationship like that.”
Aubrey also claimed Pauly would “gaslight” her into feeling like she was “making things up.” These incidents and more inspired her new song, “Couple Goals.”
Despite deeming their relationship “toxic,” Aubrey admitted she “loved him deeply.” Fans can hear more about their tumultuous relationship when Aubrey drops her song and video on Monday, Nov. 21.
