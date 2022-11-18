Bank is offering ‘top rate’ interest for savers on cash up to £1m

The Bank of England base rate has increased to three percent following the latest rise of 0.75 percentage points in November. In response to the decision, many banks have been passing these savings on giving Britons the chance to earn more for their money.

Union Bank of India (UK) Ltd is offering 4.55 percent interest for 18 months on a fixed rate deposit.

Customers need a minimum of £1,000 in savings and interest is calculated on closing balances at the end of each day and paid annually.

Moneyfacts.co.uk has given this account an “excellent” product rating as the 4.55 percent interest rate places it as a “top rate” pick within in its sector.

Britons are urged to shop around and get the best deals available to them.

