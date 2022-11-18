BBC’s Merlin: 10 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Merlin And Arthur’s Relationship

Merlin ended ten years ago, but its fans refuse to let the show fizzle out. Indeed, the series remains successful on Netflix and social media, where fans constantly take to Twitter or Reddit to post memes and quotes about the show. Merlin owes its success to a mix of different factors, but arguably the main reason is the relationship between the titular character and Prince Arthur.





Their dynamic was the series’ heart, and fans loved to watch them tease each other. Now that the show is over, fans continue to celebrate Merlin and Arthur, posting several hilarious memes that perfectly describe their chaotic and loving dynamic.

Arthur’s Inability To Do Anything Alone

Arthur is the show’s prototypical hero. He is chivalrous, brave, kind, and selfless, often going on quests to protect his kingdom and prove his worth. However, Arthur never goes anywhere alone; Merlin is always there for him, even during those missions that are supposedly “secret.”

This meme is the perfect representation of Arthur’s life. He says he’ll do something alone but doesn’t because Merlin always follows and ends up saving the day, even if Arthur never finds out. The prince knows Merlin is a valuable friend but never considers him useful per se, at least not until he reveals his magic.

Arthur’s Jealousy When Other People Get Merlin’s Attention

Merlin might be one of the most powerful fictional wizards, but Arthur sees him as a hapless boy. Despite Merlin being only a servant, Arthur is strangely possessive of him. He likes having Merlin around and finds it strange when he’s not there. Arthur is also very interested in Merlin’s personal life and feels slighted when the servant doesn’t share things with him.

This crucial aspect of their dynamic is the theme of this meme. It uses one of the show’s most memorable earliest scenes to mock Arthur’s neediness toward Merlin. Arthur would die rather than admit how much he needs Merlin, but the facts don’t lie!

Arthur Is Unaware Of Merlin’s Powers

Despite spending nearly every waking moment beside Merlin, Arthur spends the show blissfully unaware of his servant’s powers. Ironically, Lancelot, who spends only a few days with Merlin, quickly discovers the young warlock’s secret, becoming one of the earliest characters who knew Merlin had magic, and keeping the secret throughout his life.

This meme is the ideal representation of how funny and silly it is that Arthur never figures out Merlin’s secret, but it also explains why he doesn’t. Arthur sees Merlin as hopeless and clumsy; he might’ve even felt protective of Merlin because of it. In his mind, Merlin is harmless and safe, explaining why he never associates any of the many strange and dangerous things happening around him with Merlin.

Merlin Is Always There To Save Arthur With Magic

Although Arthur is the most impressive warrior in Camelot, he often faces things way beyond his abilities. Magic can be dangerous, and between the spirits of the other world, dragons, ghosts, and warlocks, poor Arthur barely keeps up.

Luckily, Merlin is always there to protect his prince against anything and everything. At times, it seems like Arthur is only waiting for Arthur to get knocked out so he can work his magic. This meme hilariously captures that sentiment, using the beloved character Mr. Bean to explain the situation.

Their Brotherly Dynamic

A large and passionate portion of the fandom supports the idea of Merthur, a romantic connection between Arthur and Merlin. However, others see their dynamic as sibling-like. Honestly, there is enough evidence to support both theories, so it all comes down to each fan.

This meme is for those who believe Merlin and Arthur are like brothers. Their interactions are often very sibling-like, with them mercilessly teasing each other. This hypothetical scenario of them panicking because they didn’t do their chores is so fitting, especially because that’s how they act when they are around Uther or Gaius.

Merlin’s Similarity To Perry The Platypus

Phineas and Ferb is one of the all-time best Disney Channel cartoons, and Perry the Platypus is one of its most recognizable characters. The platypus is a super spy who conducts dangerous missions, although his owner, the imaginative Phineas, remains largely unaware of it.

Perry and Phineas’ dynamic closely mirrors Merlin and Arthur’s. This meme is wonderfully creative, bridging two shows with almost nothing in common. Merlin and Perry would probably have a good time watching Arthur and Phineas struggle to accept their true identities!

How The Tables Turn In Their Relationship

During the show’s early seasons, Merlin is a happy-go-lucky warlock learning to use his powers in Arthur’s service while enjoying his life in Camelot. On the other hand, Arthur is under immense pressure from his father, struggling to make him proud while learning what it means to be a good king. However, things change during seasons 4 and 5. Merlin begins to feel the crushing weight of his destiny, while Arthur marries Gwen and settles into his new role as king.

This meme perfectly represents how the tables turn for both characters. Interestingly, their dynamic stays mostly the same, only with the roles reversed, leading to familiar but still different interactions in later seasons.

Arthur Loves To Make Fun Of Merlin

Arthur loves Merlin. He also loves bullying Merlin. The prince enjoys teasing and making fun of his servant, often forcing him to do many chores despite knowing he is awful at them and will probably do them all wrong. There’s not one episode where Arthur doesn’t deliver at least one snarky comment to Merlin, and while fans have conflicting opinions about whether Arthur’s treatment of Merlin is fair, it’s the way things are.

Still, some find Arthur’s behavior funny. This meme tries to make light of their dynamic, showing how much Arthur loves to mess with Merlin. Arthur and Merlin’s relationship is chaotic, but it works for them, at least!

Arthur Loves Merlin’s Smile

Although Merlin is not a show with an openly LGBTQ+ lead, it does include several hints that Arthur and Merlin might be in love with each other. Merthur shippers love to point out how attentive Arthur is to Merlin, specifically in one episode where Merlin is noticeably worried, and Arthur becomes concerned.

This meme, which uses a template for the timeless sitcom Arrested Development, is a funny way of showing how Arthur acted in that episode. It’s funny to imagine him talking about Merlin with Gwenivere, but every fan of the show knows that those conversations 100% happened, probably every day.

The Pair Are Always On Each Other’s Minds

Whether fans believe they are brothers or romantic partners, there’s no denying that Arthur and Merlin are the most important persons in each other’s lives. They are always there for each other and are willing to die for one another. They might even be soulmates, and the show never shies away from showing it.

Fans of the romantic theory love to make memes about it, and this one might be one of the best. The notoriously jealous Arthur thinks Merlin is thinking about “other knights,” while Merlin’s head analyzes every detail about Arthur’s prophetic destiny. It’s probably the best meme about their relationship and the perfect way to summarize their complicated but loving dynamic.

