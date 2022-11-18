Beatles vs Stones showdown comes to NJ — May the best band win

It’s an age-old debate.

If you’re a true fan of rock ‘n’ roll, you have no doubt argued with someone at some point about which band was better the Beatles or the Rolling Stones.

For me, it is an absolute no-brainer.

Although I am a fan of both bands from the British invasion, I would have to vote Beatles.

The Beatles Abbey Road Turns 45 Capitol Records

Now I know as you’re reading this many of you are probably screaming at me.

Because there are just as many people out there, who would say that Mick and the boys out-rock the Fab 4 any day of the week.

Rolling Stones (Photo by Getty Images)

In order to give you all of the reasons I give the Beatles my vote, I would have to write a much longer article.

But I digress. And that, in fact, is why this on-stage tribute rivalry is so much fun.

The critically-acclaimed Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown production is coming to The Strand Center for the Arts on Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Not only do you get to hear some of the best music of all time, but you’ll be able to compare one to the other and come up with the ultimate decision. Finally.

The show pits Beatles tribute band Abbey Road against Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction.

Beatles At The BBC Getty Images

It’s been called the ultimate concert that never was.

And the thousands of fans who have seen this show on its tour around North America can attest to that.

Beatles vs Stones: A Musical Showdown Production is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Mexico that has been a smash hit for the past decade with more than 1500 performances.

The Rolling Stones – Photo by Len Trievnor / Getty Images The Rolling Stones – Photo by Len Trievnor / Getty Images

Incidentally, The Strand is a fantastic venue to see the show in.

It’s worth it at least once in your life to take in a show at the magnificent and historic theater.

The Strand dates all the way back to vaudeville days and is one of the most iconic theaters in New Jersey and it’s actually listed on the national register of historic places..

So if you have a passion for the music of The Beatles and the Rolling Stones—and who doesn’t— you’ve got to see this show and possibly and the debate once and for all.

For tickets and information click here.

