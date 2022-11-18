Benchmark German pay deal eases inflation fears

Germany’s biggest union has reached a deal in Europe’s most widely watched pay negotiations, easing central bankers’ fears of a damaging wage-price spiral.

IG Metall declared a truce in its months-long battle with companies in Germany’s sprawling automotive, metal and electrical sector, agreeing a pact that only partly covers the soaring cost of living for millions of industrial workers.

The agreement came on the day that European Central bank president Christine Lagarde said wage rises would be a key factor in determining how much further to raise the eurozone’s interest rates.

Under Friday’s deal, workers will get pay rises well below Germany’s inflation rate, currently at a 70-year high of 11.6 per cent, receiving 5.2 per cent next year and 3.3 per cent in 2024, plus two €1,500 lump sum payments.

Mark Cus Babic, economist at Barclays, referred to the settlement as a “Goldilocks” deal. “We think it strikes a good balance between the risks to growth and inflation,” he said.

Other economists concurred that the accord was likely to ease fears that the eurozone’s record inflation could lead to a 1970s-style wage-price spiral.

The pact is for the Baden-Württemberg region, but is expected to be mirrored for all 3.9mn workers in the metal and electrical sector, the backbone of Germany’s wider economy and a bellwether for other wage agreements.

Companies initially rejected the union’s demands, arguing that they were being squeezed by surging energy costs and a probable recession this winter.

The outcome is below the union’s initial demand for an 8 per cent annual pay rise, although it is well above the employers’ opening offer to give workers only a €3,000 lump sum payment spread over 30 months.

Frederik Ducrozet, head of macro research at Pictet Wealth Management, said the accord “should reduce, not increase the risk of large second-round effects” from the surge in inflation this year, while Jörg Krämer, chief economist at Commerzbank, said unions and employers had “found a compromise on how to deal with the income losses caused by the sharp rise in the costs of energy imports”. He added: “I would not yet call this a wage-price spiral.”

But the heads of the German and Dutch central banks warned on Friday that they needed to remain vigilant about inflationary pay demands.

“We will need to be on high alert for any feedback loop [from higher wages] to prices,” said Klaas Knot, head of the Dutch central bank, while noting that “current wage developments do not reveal clear evidence of a wage-price spiral in the euro area”.

FNV, the largest Dutch union, last week demanded a 14.2 per cent pay rise for its 1mn members after inflation in the country hit 16.8 per cent.

Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel added that “it would be wrong to slacken our efforts at the first vague signs of an easing of price pressures,” warning that rising inflation expectations could lead to increased pay demands.

The ECB has forecast that eurozone wage growth will increase from 4 per cent this year to 4.8 per cent next year, while noting that pay demands are increasing. The region’s inflation reached a record 10.6 per cent for the year to October.

Friday’s agreement followed weeks of talks and one-hour warning strikes by 900,000 workers at companies across Germany, including steelmaker ThyssenKrupp and car part makers Bosch and ZF.

“The employees will soon have significantly more money in their pockets — and permanently,” said Jörg Hofmann, chair of IG Metall, adding that the deal would “bring the employees a noticeable relief in view of the increased prices”.

“In view of the extremely difficult economic situation and the enormous uncertainties, this compromise is certainly painful in many respects and absolutely on the limit of what we consider to be acceptable,” said Harald Marquardt, chief negotiator for the south-west region’s metal employers’ association.

Volkswagen, the world’s second-largest carmaker, was not part of the talks that led to Friday’s accord. It negotiates independently with its unions and its pay negotiations are due to start on Tuesday. VW’s works council welcomed Friday’s deal and said it would be assessed in next week’s talks.

Additional reporting by Delphine Strauss