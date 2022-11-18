Wondering what the best Warzone 2 Kastov 74u loadout is? You can’t go wrong with this lightweight assault rifle as it’s capable of shredding through enemies in Warzone 2. Though the Kastov 74u used to be an SMG in other Call of Duty games, it has recently changed – it’s now an assault rifle with very low recoil and impressive range. Here’s how to build the best Kastov 74u loadout and improve upon the aim down sight speed and bullet velocity.

Here is the best Kastov 74u loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Shorttac 330mm

Shorttac 330mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

We’ve chosen the Echoless-80 muzzle for its bullet velocity and damage range upgrades which are extremely important on Al Mazrah due to the size of the map. The muzzle also provides recoil smoothness and sound suppression to ensure your shots stay quiet when you’re trying to take someone down on the battlefield. Combine this with the Shorttac 330mm barrel which drastically improves the Kastov 74u’s recoil control, hip recoil control, and bullet velocity to make it control well during sustained fire.

The FSS OLE-V Laser improves ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint to fire speed, sacrificing a visible laser while looking down sights, though that shouldn’t matter too much with this build as we’re going for an agile, all round assault rifle build. Lastly, the Cronen Mini Red Dot is an optional optic but provides a clear sight and we highly recommend it, alongside the 5.56 High Velocity ammunition for increased bullet velocity.

These attachments make this one of the most reliable Warzone 2 Kastov 74u loadout for those looking for a good all-rounder weapon with low recoil and high accuracy. We also recommend the best Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout for a rapid marksman rifle and the best Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout for a close-to-mid range SMG.