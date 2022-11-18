Boy, 15, charged with murder as pensioner ‘beaten with walking stick’

Police were called to a house at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 25, after receiving reports of a break-in.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but was later discharged. However, the 69-year-old, David Quigley, was then found dead at his home three weeks later on Tuesday, November 15.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was previously charged with aggravated burglary and wounding with intent in connection with the incident, the Liverpool Echo reports. These charge sheets allege that a “walking stick was used to beat the victim, causing a bleed on the brain”.

The teenager has now been further charged with his murder and appeared before Liverpool Crown Court via video link this morning (Friday) in order to face this count. He spoke to confirm his name and date of birth during the half-hour hearing, and was remanded into custody by Judge Neil Flewitt KC ahead of a further appearance on Tuesday, November 22.

Mr Quigley’s next of kin have been informed of his death and are being supported by specially-trained officers from Merseyside Police. The force says enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A spokesman said: “We have charged a 15-year-old boy with murder following the death of a man in Wirral. Officers were contacted at 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 25, following reports of an aggravated burglary at a house in Harrogate Road, Rock Ferry, in which a man in his 60s was assaulted and suffered a head injury.