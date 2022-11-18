Lidl release their Christmas advert for 2022

Lidl has been beset with protestors dressed as chickens and waving warped company logos over accusations of conditions for the chickens at the firm’s suppliers. Activists from The Humane League UK waved signs and called on passing drives to “honk if you hate cruelty” outside the supermarket giant’s Surrey HQ in a 36-hour long protest. The charity called for Lidl to join the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) for its suppliers across Europe, after undercover investigations into factories in France and Germany found “fast-growth” chickens who were “bred to suffer” from a huge range of diseases.

Campaigns coordinator for The Humane League UK, Jodi Darwood, told Express.co.uk: “I think one of the big problems is that many people, including Lidl’s own employees, are unaware of the horrific conditions and suffering that these chickens and their supply chain is causing.” Fast-growing chicken breeds grow from birth to slaughter weight in around 35 days – but the changes to their biology to achieve this can cause congenital diseases. These include heart attacks, lameness, green muscle disease (where muscles to atrophy), ascites (where water collects in the abdomen, leading to constant pain) and organ failure. For some fast-growing chickens, their legs can’t function due to the weight of their bodies, forcing them to lie in their own waste – which in turn causes burns. Footage from undercover investigations into Lidl suppliers in Spain and Germany, acquired by The Humane League, laid bare how the birds were suffering. Ms Darwood said: “For me, and for many people, the thing that really stands out is the fact that these chickens are bred to suffer.

‘Bred to suffer’ Protestors slam Lidl over horrific ‘Frankenchickens’ claim

The protestors stayed overnight, wielding a bloody rendition of Lidl’s logo

“For every single one of them, due to their unnatural fast growth, suffering and agony is hard coded into their DNA”. Lidl GB told Express.co.uk that all of its fresh chicken is sourced from British farms, adding that its suppliers for the UK adhere to the Red Tractor Assurance standard, and that none of the meat presented in the footage will have been on sale in the UK. The protest, which lasted from 7am Thursday morning to 7pm on Friday, saw protestors speak to staff as they entered the building with the aim of informing them of the conditions in which chickens were being kept across by Lidl suppliers in Germany and Spain. Ms Darwood said the conversations with staff had been “positive and engaging”, but that the protest had been “largely ignored.” She added: “Frankly, I think that’s representative of their approach to this issue is, ignore it and hope it goes away – drag their heels rather than doing the right thing.” The charity’s Campaigns Manager, Claire Williams, added that she was “sickened” by the images from the investigation. READ MORE: Iceland recalls chicken due to potential serious health risk [REVEAL]

The investigation revealed horrendous conditions for chickens in Spain and Germany

She said: “These unnaturally fast-growing Frankenchickens are burdened with shocking and painful health problems. It’s time to take a united stand against this cruelty – Lidl must sign the BCC.” The BCC requires using slower-growing breeds of chicken, as well as giving them more space, natural light, and less painful slaughter methods. It has been adopted by KFC, Nando’s, Greggs and Lidl France, alongside more 300 other companies – but the full extent of Lidl’s European operations have yet to join them. Activists will also be demonstrating outside of Lidl stores in Bristol, London, Cornwall, Glasgow, Hull, Somerset and Oxford this weekend. Asked about the additional expense for households of making sure to buy better quality meat, Ms Darwood said: “Supermarkets like Lidl have a responsibility to ensure that everyone, regardless of their budget has access to food which is healthy and sustainable. And implementing the better chicken commitment is an urgent measure to meet that responsibility. DON’T MISS: Protesters walk free after accused of ‘hitting MP over head with cone [REVEAL]

Eco mob backs down after days of M25 chaos with angry six-point threat [INSIGHT]

Comedian Jimmy Jones hits back at TV show protestors [ANALYSIS]

The protest even featured the charity’s CEO in a chicken costume, complete with deformed limbs