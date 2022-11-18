Brian May speaks on next Queen and Adam Lambert tour ‘One more time’





After a two year delay due to the pandemic, Queen and Adam Lambert were finally able to perform their long-awaiting UK and European tour this year. Brian May, Roger Taylor and their singing collaborator delighted ecstatic fans as they played hit after hit in stadiums across the continent. It’s not even been six months since they played their last show in Finland, but there’s already news of their next set of dates celebrating the legacy of Freddie Mercury and the band.

Speaking with Variety, Brian said: “There’s a strong possibility that we’ll be going out together again. We’re talking about that as you and I speak, making those decisions. Now, it does get to be more of a decision as you get older. I’m not 35 anymore, and leaving home for two months is not easy. But we feel as like if we’re all fit and well, that we’d like to go out there one more time.” The Queen guitarist then gave a big hint of which region Roger, Adam and he are aiming for next year.

Adam shared: “I’m sure people at home could feel the same way. The pandemic leaves you a little rusty in certain areas of your life. It was pretty amazing going back into rehearsal. I think we were all really surprised that we got on the bike so quick, that we were like, ‘Oh! Okay, this is going to be fine!’ We dusted off the cobwebs within like a day. I thought it was going to be harder to kind of get back into it. So that was a real blessing.” Before Roger added: “Hopefully, the show must go on!…” SOURCE

