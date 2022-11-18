Button fires sack warning to Mattia Binotto amid Ferrari rumours

Jenson Button has warned Mattia Binotto will be under pressure to deliver in Abu Dhabi as sack rumours intensify ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 2009 champion claimed Ferrari “need stability” after throwing away their chance of competing with Red Bull for the world title.

He suggested it was not tenable for Binotto to be “scared for his job” as rumours emerge of a feud at the Scuderia. La Gazzetta dello Sport believes Binotto will not be in charge next season with Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur possibly set to take over.

French newspaper L’Equipe has reported Binoitto and lead driver Charles Leclerx are not speaking after a fall-out at the British Grand Prix. Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Button said: “They do need stability and the problem is the team principal shouldn’t be scared for his job all the time.

“Yeah teams go through ups and downs and I think they are definitely on an up, they just need to work on a few things within the team. The problem is when you think your job can be over at the end of the season it puts a lot of pressure on you and you don’t perform greatly.”

