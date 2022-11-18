Call Of Duty: 5 Fastest Weapons In Modern Warfare 2

With players accessing Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2′s first season and the new weapons that it has to offer, there are numerous amount weapons prior to this that were at launch which adhered to fans who prefer fast movement and fire rates. Given a large majority of the attachments contain the downside of a slower aim down sight time, players have attempted to focus on balancing this out with weapon recoil and all other attributes which open the door for faster engagement with enemies.





Related: Best Assault Rifles In Modern Warfare 2

Considering the supposed longevity of this title, the number of weapons is certainly subject to change with upcoming season passes and content updates, as players become accustomed to Modern Warfare 2‘s realistic play style, and the likelihood of faster weapons in addition to what is already present is very much likely.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

5/5 Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle)

Whilst it certainly isn’t the fastest nor as fast as some submachine guns (SMGS), but can definitely fit the speed players may be looking for when equipped with particular attachments. With this weapon’s 20-round magazine, players get access to increased movement, aim down sight, sprint to fire, and reload speed. Despite this not interfering with the gun’s fire rate, the Kastov-74u’s base fire rate is more than enough to get the job done if accurate enough when in combat.

With a variety of attachments yet to be unlocked by a plethora of players considering the requirement to use different weapons to gain access to them, the likelihood of better builds and damage-focused ones is high, and will also lead to other builds for its related weapons in the weapon progression section being revealed too.

4/5 Vel 46 (SMG)

Given the fact that this is a submachine gun, the fire rate is much faster and more appropriate for players who prefer a quick gameplay style. Its damage at base form without any attachments is much weaker in comparison to all of the other weapons in this category, but this can always be improved and outshine them with the variety of attachments at players’ disposal, especially within the ‘Barrel’ category.

Related: Modern Warfare 2 Best M4 Loadout

Infinity Ward has done a good job in making almost all weapons as flexible as possible and allowing players to use them in whichever fashion they desire with the presence of the new ‘Receiver’ category. Despite not every weapon currently having a tree with other weapons connected currently, this could certainly change with the weapons that will be introduced over time.

3/5 556 Icarus (LMG)

One of the bigger surprises among both the assault rifles and submachine guns is the 556 Icarus light machine gun which not only packs a punch but does it at an incredibly high fire rate for a gun of its size and category. In the previous Call of Duty titles, the light machine guns would be more fitting towards a lower fire rate, slower movement speeds, and an incredible amount of damage along with a hefty magazine.

Whilst the presence of slow movement are still here with this weapon despite the ability to slightly tweak this with attachments, the fire rate outdoes some submachine guns and assault rifles. Considering its position within the M4’s weapon platform, this is quite understandable as the attachments used for the 556 Icarus can later be passed down to the M16, which can be fast itself if applied correctly.

2/5 PDSW 528 (SMG)

When looking at both fire rate and movement speeds in conjunction, the PDSW 528 is one of the best guns for players to opt for in Modern Warfare 2. Formerly known as the P90 in Modern Warfare (2019), this weapon handles almost perfectly for players who are fast on their feet and wish to have as low recoil as possible while still maintaining a very high fire rate.

Not only does it both handle well and fire at high speeds, but it also contains a larger magazine at its base properties in comparison to most of the other submachine guns available. There are not many downsides with this weapon, but just like every other gun available in the game, players must be careful and attentive when it comes down to selecting particular attachments as it may be a detriment to weapon performance.

1/5 Fennec 45 (SMG)

The best out of all weapons in Modern Warfare 2 in terms of fire rates is the Fennec 45 which can be incredibly powerful and deadly at the base form and when further tuned correctly. Players will know how useful this is at short ranges and its ability to outdo opponents in seconds, and with its attachments later within its progression, movement speeds can also be increased making it very difficult for opponents to combat.

Whilst it remains subjective as to which submachine gun it may be best for players to choose from considering the other guns containing multiple attributes, this would be the best option for maintaining the fastest fire rate, while also finding ways to implement better movement and mobility in conjunction.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

More: Best Loadouts In Modern Warfare 2