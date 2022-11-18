Categories
Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 — List of known bugs and issues


Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been released into the wild and players are beginning to rack up the wins on Al Mazrah. The launch of such a massive and anticipated free to play title is not going to be without its issues, however, even when there are more than a dozen support studios putting all hands-on deck. Infinity Ward and Raven Software, the lead studios on Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s development and maintenance, have been fairly snappy with updates and hotfixes but there’s still plenty of issues cropping up. Here’s the list of known bugs and issues currently hexing Warzone 2.0 players, as well as any workarounds we can find. 

List of known bugs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Dev error 356

The Dev Error 356 issue began cropping up with the release of Season 1 content for Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and the launch of Warzone 2.0.  This bug causes a dialog box to pop up and prevent players from getting past either game’s initial loading screen.  

The workaround: There’s no permanent fix for this particular issue from the development team, yet, though some PC players have had luck with repairing or verifying game files through their respective launchers.  Similarly, enabling the Shader Cache Optimization through the game’s settings menu has also helped curb this particular bug. 

