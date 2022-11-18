Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 PS4 vs PS5 vs Xbox Series Comparison

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is now available, and if you’re wondering which of the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X versions manages to stay ahead of its competitor in terms of resolution and frame rate, read ahead.

As it turns out, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 runs well on PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X, as per the respective hardware limitations of each console. On the PS4, the game runs at a resolution of dynamic 1080p. On the PS4 Pro, the resolution is further increased to dynamic 1512p. Similarly, both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions runs at a resolution of dynamic 4K in 60Hz mode. In the 120Hz mode, however, the game is rendered at dynamic 1440p. On the Series S. the 60Hz mode operates at a resolution of dynamic 1440p, and dynamic 1080p at 120Hz.

A form of image reconstruction is applied when the resolution drops below the target value in each case. Also, has been the case in earlier Call of Duty titles on all consoles, the dynamic resolution is applied to the horizontal pixel density.

In terms of graphical settings, the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 add more assets, better reflections, textures, longer drawing distance, post-processing effects, shadows and environmental occlusion over the PS4 version. The PS4 Pro version appears to have a shorter shadow draw distance compared to the base PS4. This may be a bug in the existing version of the game, however.

With respect to performance, PS4 has considerably more unstable frame rate during the battle royale mode. Meanwhile, the Series S has a hard time targeting 120fps in high performance mode, often running below 100fps. The Series X and PS5 fare better in this regard, though they don’t offer a rock solid 120fps either. This is mitigated on a VRR supported display, however.

On the whole, all platforms perform to the best of their limitations, but it’s the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions that offer the smoothest and most responsive multiplayer experience, especially if you’re playing on a display that supports VRR.