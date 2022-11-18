



The Queen Consort will attend a “special teddy bears picnic” hosted by a children’s charity. During the event, Camilla will hand out Paddington Bear teddies, among other cuddly toys, that were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Residences.

The former monarch died on September 8 in what is understood to have been among her favourite residences. Over 1,000 Paddingtons and teddy bears left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth are now to be donated to Barnardo’s children’s services. Some of these will be personally delivered to children supported by the charity during a visit to Bow Nursery in London on November 24. Her Majesty will also join children and Barnardo’s staff for a picnic, “alongside key characters from the world of Paddington”, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Royal Family’s official Twitter page reported: “Next week, The Queen Consort will attend a special teddy bears picnic at a Bernardo’s Nursery to deliver Paddington Bears and other cuddly toys that were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth at Royal Residences and the Royal Parks.” Another post shared photos of Paddington in and around both Clarence House and Buckingham Palace. This said: “We’ve had a lovely stay at Clarence House and Buckingham Palace (doing our best to keep out of mischief…) “Looking forward to arriving at our new homes next week!” READ MORE: Another Putin critic turns up dead after suffering ‘multiple injuries’

Queen Elizabeth passed the patronage of the children’s charity to the then Duchess of Cornwall in 2016. Last year, Barnardo’s supported more than 382,000 children, young people, parents and carers through more than 790 services and partnerships across the UK. Commending the work of the charity, Buckingham Palace said: “Barnardo’s works to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children and every year the charity helps thousands of families to build a better future.” The Royal Family, ahead of next week’s planned visit, also shared a photograph of Camilla among song of the man Paddingtons. It said that “the bears have been scrubbed up to look their best ahead of arrival at their new home”.

