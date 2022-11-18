Camilla’s ‘beautiful speech and tribute’ at Essay Competition

Camilla, Queen Consort was lauded by royal fans for her “beautiful speech and tribute” as she awarded the Commonwealth Essay Prize to four lucky entrants. Dressed in navy blue, the royal gave a speech about the Commonwealth’s legacy at a reception for the winners at Buckingham Palace.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition has been acknowledging the work of young writers across the world since 1883.

The Royal Family Twitter account posted the news on their social media page, writing: “Today talented young writers from across the Commonwealth gathered at Buckingham Palace to celebrate their work at a reception hosted by The Queen Consort.

“The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition is the world’s oldest international writing competition for schools.

“A record-breaking 26,322 young people entered, and just four were chosen.