Camilla’s ‘beautiful speech and tribute’ at Essay Competition

Camilla, Queen Consort was lauded by royal fans for her “beautiful speech and tribute” as she awarded the Commonwealth Essay Prize to four lucky entrants. Dressed in navy blue, the royal gave a speech about the Commonwealth’s legacy at a reception for the winners at Buckingham Palace.
The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition has been acknowledging the work of young writers across the world since 1883.
The Royal Family Twitter account posted the news on their social media page, writing: “Today talented young writers from across the Commonwealth gathered at Buckingham Palace to celebrate their work at a reception hosted by The Queen Consort.
“The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition is the world’s oldest international writing competition for schools.
“A record-breaking 26,322 young people entered, and just four were chosen.
“Congratulations to Sawooly, Madeleine, Amaal and Maulika – the winners and runners-up of this year’s Commonwealth Essay Prize.”
The Queen Consort spoke about the great opportunities of the Commonwealth to bring nations and people together through a mutual love of the written word.
She said: “All of us are bound together by a profound appreciation of the written word and of our Commonwealth.
READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘deeply offended’ as King Charles brings in extra help
She added: ” Queen Camilla gave a beautiful speech and tribute to our Late Queen”, followed by a blue heart and crown emojis.
Another user @CountessCommon1 wrote: “In the word’s of Nelson Mandela which Her Majesty quoted: ‘The Commonwealth makes the world safe for diversity.’
“Great to see the record number of entries this year showing the enduring value of our Commonwealth of nations.”
Source link