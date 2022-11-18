Car parking payment scams on the rise with drivers warned

Many car parks now operate a totally cashless payment system and instead use a QR bar code scanning system similar to the ones that became widespread during the Covid pandemic. Alongside this, parking apps have exploded in popularity, with some car parks slowly moving towards a future where drivers will not get physical tickets.

Drivers sometimes have to call a number on a machine or scan a QR code which takes them to a payment website.

However, fraudsters have now begun targeting these systems in an attempt to steal money and personal information from unsuspecting victims.

This is done by using a fake QR code that is stuck to a payment machine disguised as a “quick pay” option.

Earlier this month, the Isle of Wight council warned that a motorist had money stolen from their bank account after trying to pay for parking using a fake QR code.

