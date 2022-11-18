Carol L. Cory – Crawford County Now

Carol L. Cory, 93, died peacefully November 17, 2022 on the 6th anniversary of her husband’s death. Her health had been in decline for several months.

She was born November 4, 1929 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Chester and Gladys (Fricke) Gainey. She graduated from Washington High School in 1947 where she excelled in her love for music. Carol’s cousin set her up on a blind date with a friend from Bucyrus who was attending law school at Ohio Northern University. Carol married Richard L. Cory on June 11, 1950 and they settled in Bucyrus where she worked at the courthouse and Swan Rubber before raising their three boys while Dick established his law practice. In addition to raising her family, Carol’s passion for history and genealogy was fostered. Countless hours have been devoted to tracing not only her own family lineages, but many others with her dear friend, Mary Fox, and fellow genealogy enthusiasts.

In addition to her family and genealogy, Carol loved music and was a gifted vocalist. She sang in church choirs, community choruses and minstrel shows, and was a soloist for many weddings. She was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church where she and Dick taught Sunday School together for 25 years, charter member of Bucyrus Historical Society, and the Crawford County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Hospital Grey Lady, and had an uncanny ability to meet anyone and learn more about them. At home, she solved the daily newspaper crossword, collected dolls, enjoyed the company of her cat, and kept up with her family by phone.

Carol is survived by sons, Mark (Tami) Cory and David (Janet) Cory; daughter-in-law, Dorothy Cory; grandchildren, Rebecca (Jeremy) Lutz, Nathan Cory, Jacob (Kailee) Cory, Jenna (Joshua) Thomas, Thomas (Amber) Cory III, Christina (Branden) Douglas, and Rhieannae Cory (fiancé Shane Cole); great grandchildren, Seth, Gavin, Isabella, Mackenzie, Elijah, Asher, Kaden, Landon, Olivia, and one more expected; sisters, Betty Brothers and Beverly (Bruce) Lax; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband of 66 years, Carol was preceded in death by her son, Thomas C. Cory II and brother-in-law, Warren Brothers.

Services will be held on Monday, November 21 at Wise Funeral Service in Bucyrus. Family will receive friends from 10-11:55 am and the funeral will begin at 12 Noon. A private burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions are encouraged to be made payable to Bucyrus Historical Society or Crawford County Genealogical Society and given at the funeral home. Memories and photos can be shared, and a LiveStream of the funeral viewed from Carol’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.