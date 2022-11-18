Carol Vorderman showcases curves in jaw-dropping leather dress

Carol Vorderman, 61, showed off her enviable figure in her latest sultry photoshoot shared to her 277,000 Instagram followers.

The former Countdown star strutted her stuff wearing a tan, leather midi dress, which she says cost just £19 from IvRose.

The figure-hugging dress included a belt that cinched Carol’s tiny waist and she also added a black, lace shrug that covered her arms.

Carol added a vintage pair of black high heels and amped up the glamour with her hair in bouncy curls.