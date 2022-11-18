Carol Vorderman showcases curves in jaw-dropping leather dress

Carol Vorderman, 61, showed off her enviable figure in her latest sultry photoshoot shared to her 277,000 Instagram followers.
The former Countdown star strutted her stuff wearing a tan, leather midi dress, which she says cost just £19 from IvRose.
The figure-hugging dress included a belt that cinched Carol’s tiny waist and she also added a black, lace shrug that covered her arms.
Carol added a vintage pair of black high heels and amped up the glamour with her hair in bouncy curls.
In the caption, Carol said the look was for her appearance on The Big Narstie Show, which will air in a few weeks.
Source link