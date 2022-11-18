Carvana lays off 1,500 employees following stock freefall

Carvana is laying off about 1,500 people, or 8% of its workforce, Friday following a freefall in the company’s stock this year, a weakening used vehicle market and concerns around the company’s long-term trajectory, according to an internal message first obtained by CNBC’s Scott Wapner.

The email from Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia, titled “Today is a hard day,” cites economic headwinds including higher financing costs and delayed car purchasing. He says the company “failed to accurately predict how this would all play out and the impact it would have on our business.”

“Today is a difficult day. The world around us has continued to get tougher and to do what is best for the business, we have to make some painful choices to adapt,” Garcia wrote in the Friday email to employees.

The layoffs add to a growing number of tech-focused job cuts amid rising interest rates, persistent inflation and fears of an economic downturn. For Carvana, it also follows rapid growth but some missteps during the coronavirus pandemic to better capitalize on an unprecedently strong used-vehicle market during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the company were down 5% by midday trading Friday. Shares of Carvana have plummeted by about 97% this year after reaching an all-time intraday high of $376.83 per share on Aug. 10, 2021.