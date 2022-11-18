Cats and Dogs to Adopt During Adopt a Senior Pet Month

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month! Seniors make the best pets: They are typically trained already and definitely calmer than a puppy or kitten. Studies have shown that senior humans live longer, healthier lives when paired with a senior pet, so spread the word and help these awesome animals finally find their forever home!

Available for foster or adoption through For Our Friends Animal Rescue

**Senior Alert** Riley is absolutely adorable! This 8-year-old male min pin is described as very sweet and loving, loves walks and is a great lap dog. Riley is visioned impaired so he’ll need an appropriate home to thrive in.

**Senior Alert** Artie is an older gentleman, somewhere in the ballpark of 10+ years old. No one is really sure how a beautiful creature like this winds up in a shelter, but he did. Artie is now under the care of For Our Friends Animal Rescue, waiting to start the next chapter in his life. If you or someone you know can open your heart and home to him, please reach out to [email protected] today!

Available for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter

**Special Request** Toto is a 1-year-old Domestic Shorthair Mix who arrived at the Animal Shelter very sickly, emaciated and weak, but his determination and fighting spirit helped him push through. Toto is playful, sweet, and a big lover of kisses and snuggles. He has a dermal allergy that can flare up from time to time. He will need a special home who is willing to take him to the vet and give him steroid injections and possibly drops to help manage this chronic, but not life-threatening issue. Toto would do well in a home with children or with other cats who he can play with.

If you are interested in adoption or fostering Toto or any of the cute cats and kittens currently at the shelter, please call 631-360-7575 for more information today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

**Double Adoption** Rum Tum Tugger isn’t a very curious cat. In fact, this shy senior is content to cuddle into his favorite sibling Catherine the Great. These bonded 10-year-old tabbies lost their previous home and owner last year. They lived their whole lives swapping cuddles together, and Animal League America intends for them to spend the rest of their lives side by side, being adored by their newest hero. Catherine has leaned heavily on Rum Tum for support as she slowly acclimates to life away from the only home they’d known. Rum Tum is loyal to a fault and barely leaves Catherine’s side. These wonderful seniors would love a peaceful, predictable home with no children, and adults experienced in nurturing tender souls. If you feel you have the heart for a sweet pair of deserving seniors, please visit Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Center and ask a team member about meeting Rum Tum Tugger and his beloved Catherine the Great!

**Double Adoption and Senior Alert** Tutelo and Cayuga have taken great comfort in each other’s company throughout their lives together. Despite their rough start, these 11-year-old brothers have settled into the next chapter of their lives within the safety of Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center. Brave Cayuga has been a great mentor to his shyer brother who is now seeking out attention from trusted visitors and joining in on fun wand toy parties with his friends. A patient, experienced adult will recognize the value of going slowly to build their trust. Your predictable home (with children over age 12) will make their waiting for you worth it. Who can resist their dreamy eyes? They’ll grab your heart from the moment you assure them they’re safe.

**Senior Alert** Isabel (Adoption #H194441) needed help restoring her faith in human beings. Animal League America was alerted to her desperate need for safety when neighbors reported her abandoned in her home. Their team came to her rescue, and after giving her a clean bill of health and a quiet space to breathe easy, she’s come to depend upon the kindness of strangers. This stunning 12-year-old has never lived with other cats and would prefer to be the only pet in a quiet home with understanding children over age 12 and adults who’ve shown patience to shy cats before. New situations frighten Isabel, yet she sees how gentle and loving her caretakers are which gives her something she hasn’t had in a very long time: security and hope. If you’d like to offer Isabel a soft place to land after a hard stretch in her life, you’d could be the hero she’s been waiting for.

**Double Adoption and Senior Alert** Losing their home was a huge obstacle for 13-year-old Pearl (Adoption #SPC314) and her 7-year-old daughter Piper (Adoption #SPC315). With their trusted friends at Animal League America by their side, these tentative ladies have taken comfort in the quiet room they share in Bianca’s Furry Friends Feline Adoption Center. After taking time to regroup, these devoted ladies have ventured out of hiding to warmly greet visitors to their room. Both are quite motivated to share treats with new friends! While you may find Piper greeting you by the door, Pearl likes you to settle in so she can occupy your lap. Vets have put together a terrific plan for Pearl’s hyperthyroidism, which is covered at cost through our Pet Health Centers. They’re looking for someone special to love them as they have always been loved. A quiet, experienced adult home will fill them up with the love they miss, and in return, they’ll pay you with gratitude for setting their lives back on course for happiness.

**Senior Alert** Kella’s (Adoption #BF3977) need for peace and quiet was apparent when she first came into Animal League America’s care after a harrowing time fending for herself outdoors. This stunning 8-year-old lady has taken to the good life indoors, and they’re going to make sure the lucky family who adopts her can provide her more peace and love than she’s ever had before. While she can still be tentative about connecting with people, she’s responded so nicely to the predictable patterns of her shelter day. A family with experienced adults and children over 12 years old will be able to provide her more of that tranquility she craves and will be rewarded with ample servings of gratitude.

**Senior Alert** A medical crisis found 10-year-old Max’s (Adoption #VR0967) life turned upside down recently when his lifetime owner became too ill to care for his special needs. Time spent with Animal League America vets has put Max on a path for wellness, and with a plan in place, he’s ready for the golden retirement he deserves. This sweet senior has never lived with other pets and would prefer to stay the only pet in his home. While losing his first home was a difficult challenge to face, he’s overcoming that obstacle and relishing new friendships with the humans who care for him. You may find him rolling around in catnip piles or busily hunting wand toys, but he always stops to give his visitors a friendly rub, welcoming them to his room.

If you’d like to adopt any one of these fabulous felines, email [email protected] and/or visit Animal League America’s Port Washington campus.

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Marble is a sweet, gentle but shy 6-month-old kitten. It is amazing how much affection she shows no matter who she’s with! She will give you all the love she has to offer. Marble plays independently but also could use the company of another cat. Marble deserves a loving home in which she can come out of her shell and express her true self. Will you give her all the love she needs? Marble is ready.



To adopt Marble complete our adoption application here: tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!