Charlene White ‘out of order’ says former I’m A Celebrity star

Using his own time in the 2020 edition of the ITV reality show, he continued: “I think that situation is really out of order.

“I think that’s one of the first questions that Ant and Dec will ask her when she leaves, like ‘why did you not sleep in the RV?’ Is it because you wanted to sleep with the campmates? Or is it because you didn’t want to sleep next to Matt Hancock?’”

He added: “I think Charlene has played a booboo there by refusing to go into the RV.

“It’s really distressing watching it because it’s like ‘It’s really simple Charlene, just make your campmates happy by going in a comfortable bed.'”