Charles County students, staff revive teacher after heart attack

A Charles County teacher’s life lesson not to give up may have saved his life.Frank Holiday’s students are inspired by his lessons in welding class at North Point High School in Waldorf.”He doesn’t sugarcoat stuff. He tells us the truth about life,” said Kayden Chavers, a student.But while playing a game of 3-on-3 basketball on Sept. 30, using a hoop that students built, something went wrong.”He got his last shot off. We when to check him, he started leaning back and fell,” said Dylan Farmer, a student.Charlie Burch, who teaches construction next door, was first to respond.”All of a sudden, I heard yelling and screaming down the hall. A couple of (students) ran in my room and said, ‘Something happened, he just passed out,'” Burch said.Amy Robinson, the school’s aquatics manager and CPR trainer, responded.”I started applying the (automated external defibrillator) pads,” Robinson said.Teachers trained in CPR knew it wasn’t a good situation.”To be honest, Frank did not look good. He definitely didn’t. There were no signs of life from him,” Robinson said.”In my training and experience, he was dead on the scene. It was, I think, about 21 minutes of continuous CPR between everybody,” said Charles County sheriff’s Cpl. Tiffany Smith, the school resource officer.Holiday suffered a heart attack known as the widow maker, which is almost impossible to survive. But thanks to fast-thinking students and persistent teachers, he’s OK.”It’s overwhelming to think the amount of people who didn’t give up, and I’m here today,” Holiday said.On Tuesday night, Charles County Public Schools honored everyone who helped save Holiday, who said how he survived is the greatest lesson he could ever teach.”If it gets hard, don’t quit. I think that’s the lesson,” Holiday said. “I really think it’s a gift from God that I’m here — 100%.”

