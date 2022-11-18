Chelsee Healey flashes underwear in barely there lace bodystocking

Chelsee Healey, 34, didn’t let the pouring rain and raging wind deter her from expressing herself aesthetically, as she bared all in a skimpy sheer lace bodystocking.

The Hollyoaks actress – who previously appeared in the likes of Waterloo Road and Casualty – was on her way to The Julie Perry Party in Manchester when she unleashed her eye-catching new look.

She layered black underwear beneath her floral lace outfit, while she teamed it with a long open blazer and ankle boots, and clutched a quilted leather Chanel handbag.

The actress – who had a secret affair with a priest in her Hollyoaks role as Goldie McQueen – also wore a huge dog collar-style chunky choker around her neck.

She has been in the Channel 4 soap since 2016 – and is well known for her penchant for a glitzy outfit when she hits the red carpet.