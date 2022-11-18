Chicago PD’s fans pay tribute after Kim’s ‘traumatic’ episode

And @lvjk said: “Great episode. Intense from start to finish. Kim flashing back to what happened to her.

“Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) being there for her. Domestic Burzek. Marina was amazing and so was Paddy.”

After the episode aired, Marina tweeted to fans: “Thanks everyone for watching! I’m looking at ALL your tweets and am really touched. I think Burzek fans will like where we go this year- hang tight. Xoxoxo” (sic)

Hopefully Marina’s message means there’ll be plenty more Kim and Adam moments for fans to chew on, as she’ll need all the support she can get to process her recent trauma.

Chicago PD season 10 continues Wednesdays on NBC in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.