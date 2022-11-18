Chris Hemsworth Said He’s Taking “Some Time Off” After Discovering He’s Genetically Predisposed To Alzheimer’s Disease

Fans might not see Chris Hemsworth on their screens for a while, as the actor has said that he intends to “take some time off” from his career.
Chris made the revelation to Vanity Fair, explaining that he wants to spend more time with his family following the discovery that he’s genetically predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease, which is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and impacts other mental functions.
Chris shared that he found out on his Disney+ series Limitless, which is all about the human body. In the fifth episode, he goes to visit a doctor, who learns through testing and bloodwork that Chris is “8 to 10 times more likely” to get the disease.
Although it’s not a given that he’ll develop Alzheimer’s, Chris said the discovery “really triggered something in me to want to take some time off.”
“And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do,” he continued. “Now when I finish this tour [for Limitless] this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”
Chris said that while acting does still “excite” him, overall, he’s just not “so focused on the future” anymore.
“I’m going to recharge now and just not be so focused on the future — and what’s next? And what else is coming? And what haven’t I done? I’m in a state of, not passive, but a little more surrendering to [the idea that] things are as they are. I don’t mean that in a sort of apathetic way, but there’s a stillness to my thinking about it all now.”
He continued: “I can talk to you for hours about what I want to do, but it doesn’t fill my head 24/7 like it used to. That’s not out of having lost any of the passion for it, it’s just a sense of contentment, and with being very proud of what I’ve done and the experiences I’ve had. I welcome whatever comes next.”
Source link