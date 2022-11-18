Categories
Technology

ClearScale CEO Pavel Pragin on AWS Migration and Management | eWEEK


I spoke with Pavel Pragin, CEO at ClearScale, who provided guidance about how to optimize the migration and management of AWS cloud deployments.

Among the topics we discussed: 

  • Okay, let’s talk problems and solutions. What are a couple of typical problems with AWS migration, and how do you recommend that companies solve them?
  • What about AWS management in general? How do you advice solving the typical pain points?
  • How is ClearScale addressing the AWS needs of its clients? What’s the ClearScale advantage?
  • The future of AWS migration and management? What major changes do you expect?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

ClearScale CEO Pavel Pragin on AWS Migration and Management | eWEEK

James Maguire is eWeek’s Editor-in-Chief and has been reporting on emerging technology for more than 15 years. He has won two ASBPE Awards of Excellence for in-depth feature articles about cloud computing and artificial intelligence. He has covered the gamut of enterprise and consumer technology, and regularly communicates with leading IT newsmakers, vendors and analysts.



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: