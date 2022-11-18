Cleverly accuses Iran of spreading ‘bloodshed and destruction’

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will accuse Iran of spreading “bloodshed and destruction” around the world as he reaffirms Britain’s determination to prevent the regime in Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Addressing an international security conference in Bahrain on Saturday, Mr Cleverly will warn that Iranian-supplied weapons are threatening security in the Middle East and beyond.

He will point to the Iranian-made attacks drone being used by Russia to target Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure as an example of its malign influence.

At the same time, he will say that Iran’s banned nuclear programme is at a “more advanced” stage of development than ever before.

“Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region,” he will say, according to advance extracts of his address to the Manama Dialogue.

“Today, Iran’s nuclear programme is more advanced than ever before, and the regime has resorted to selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine.

