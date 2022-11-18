Cloud Supply Chain Management Market worth $8.61 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 11.1% – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Cloud Supply Chain Management Market size is analysed to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $8.61 billion by 2027. Cloud Supply Chain Management is the process of managing an organization’s decision-making and analytics processes through the use of technology such as the internet of things (IOTs) and cloud-based services. An order management software (OMS) is a computer software system used for order entry and processing in a variety of industries. Factors such as increased enterprise awareness of the benefits of Software as a Service, cloud-based SCM, lower operational costs, and improved operational visibility are fueling the global growth of the cloud supply chain management market. A warehouse management system (WMS) is an important component of the supply chain that controls the movement and storage of materials within a warehouse as well as the associated transactions such as shipping, receiving, putaway, and picking.

Key Takeaways

1. The retail industry is expected to expand significantly as the majority of key players adopt cloud-based technologies to transform their supply chains with unprecedented visibility and data insights. Technology integrations aim to provide a better understanding of the customer journey and a significant improvement.

2. North America is the largest market. Key factors such as the high adoption rate among enterprises in this region due to a relatively mature IT infrastructure, as well as rising demand from small-to-medium-sized businesses, are driving growth in the regional market. Furthermore, countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have developed sophisticated regulatory frameworks for cloud computing, which has increased organisations’ confidence in the deployment of strategic cloud initiatives.

3. Cloud computing is rapidly expanding to support collaborative transportation management systems (TMS) and other aspects of transportation management, such as network capacity sourcing, robust visibility and event management, and ancillary functions such as freight pay and audit.

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segment Analysis – By Service: By Service, Cloud Supply Chain Management Market has been segmented into Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services. The global cloud supply chain management market is expected to be dominated by the training and consulting segment. Training & Consulting segment is analysed to grow at highest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Training and consulting services assist organizations in understanding how cloud solutions can help them optimise their operations. The demand for these resources has grown significantly in recent years as people become more aware of the benefits of using cloud-based operations, such as scalability, elasticity, flexibility, speed of implementation, and lower operating costs with pay-per-use pricing models, among other things.

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segment Analysis – By Vertical: By Vertical, Cloud Supply Chain Management Market has been segmented into Food & Beverage, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Others. The retail industry is expected to grow significantly as most key players adopt cloud-based technologies to transform their supply chains with unprecedented visibility and data insights. Technology integrations are aimed at better understanding the customer journey and providing a significant improvement. A sluggish economy, declining in-store sales and margins, and rising labor costs are all posing challenges to the retail industry. To remain competitive, players require tools that enable organizations to manage paper documents as well as structured and unstructured data more effectively. As a result, the majority of the key players are embracing cloud-based technologies to transform their supply chains with unprecedented visibility and data insights.

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Segment Analysis – Geography: By geography, Cloud Supply Chain Management Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. North America is analysed to be the major region with a share of 35% in 2021 for the Cloud Supply Chain Management Market. Customers in the United States benefit from the variety of transportation modes available in their increasingly connected environment. Supply chain management software, packaging, material handling, warehousing, forwarding, returned goods management, and brokerage are all services provided by logistics companies. North America may see significant market growth, owing primarily to the adoption of GS1 standards designed to improve the safety, efficiency, and visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels in 25 US industries. Leading healthcare distributors and suppliers in the region are collaborating with technology providers to increase the agility of their supply chain capabilities by implementing cloud services for faster responses via shorter lead times and improving service with lower total costs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cloud Supply Chain Management industry are –

1. Cloudlogix, Inc.

2. Highjump

3. Infor

4. JDA Software Group, Inc.

5. Kinaxis Inc.

