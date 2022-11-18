Club News: Nov. 19, 2022

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Union publishes Club News each Saturday. To share the latest from your western Nevada County club or organization, email readers@theunion.com. Unfortunately only a small fraction of club submissions are published in the print version of The Union due to space constraints. To see the complete list of clubs, visit https://www.theunion.com/news/community/

American Association of University Women (AAUW)

“What is it like to be a student in the 2020’s?” will be the topic of a roundtable discussion at AAUW Nevada County Branch’s November meeting. Participants will include local high school and college students who will share individual experiences as to the impact of the shutdown on them and their families as well as issues and challenges faced in today’s ever-changing world. The meeting will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley, on Saturday, November 19th, 9:30 – 11:30 am. It is free and open to the public. For more than 75 years, the AAUW Nevada County Branch has been striving to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research. Membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. For individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree, the Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership. For more information: http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net

Gold Country Celtic Society

The Gold Country Celtic Society is thrilled to announce we are returning to our traditional activities. Our entertainment this month will be some ghostly stories related by a true expert. The Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan is 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Nevada City. This is a beautiful ceremony with pipes and flags of all the Celtic nations. Bring your tartan or a bit of Celtic to be blessed. Refreshments follow the program. Plans are underway for the famous Robert Burns Dinner on January 21 at Miners Foundry. Details will be announced. Please join us – you don’t have to be Celtic! Check out our website: http://www.GoldCountyCelticSociety.org . For more information about our club call 530-205-9157.

Grass Valley Moose Lodge 2217