CoinDCX to host a community chapter in Kolkata for Women in Web3

Itanagar, Nov 18 (UNI) Arunachal Pradesh Police has made elaborate security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hollongi (Itanagar) to inaugurate the newly-constructed
Donyi Polo Airport on Saturday.
Kolkata, Nov 18 (UNI) Police have busted a fake call Centre and arrested the owner and 15
others in a raid at Sector V, the hub of IT sector in the city’s Salt Lake area, following a specific complaint, official sources said on Friday.
Kolkata, Nov 18 (UNI) World COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Day is observed in November, to raise awareness about this chronic lung condition which is the second leading cause
of death and accounts for approximately 9.5% of the total deaths in India.
Guwahati, Nov 18 (UNI) In a joint inter state border meeting, Assam has asked Mizoram to furnish details of villages, in support of its claims over places that are currently within the bigger northeastern state’s territory.
Kolkata, Nov 18 (UNI) CoinDCX, India’s leading and most valued crypto exchange, will host a meetup for “Women in Web3” here on November 19.
Source link