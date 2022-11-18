College Football Odds: Louisiana Vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds And Pick – 11/19/2022

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will travel to take on the Florida State Seminoles in a Saturday afternoon college football matchup at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Let’s continue our college football odds series and make our Louisiana-Florida State prediction and pick.

Louisiana has gone 5-5 this season, staring down bowl eligibility with two games remaining. The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 3-4 in conference play. The Ragin’ Cajuns pummeled Georgia Southern 36-17 last week. New head coach Michael Desormeaux could endear himself to the fans with a bowl bid in his first season.

Florida State seems to have made the correct choice to not act rashly and fire Mike Norvell. Following a 5-7 season, Florida State has gone 7-3 this season, including a 5-3 record in ACC play. Florida State has gone 3-2 at home, negating the supposed home-field advantage.

Here are the Louisiana-Florida State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisiana-Florida State Odds

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns: +24.5 (-118)

Florida State Seminoles: -24.5 (-104)

Over: 52.5 (-105)

Under: 52.5 (-115)

Why Louisiana Could Cover The Spread

Ben Woolbridge has been solid at quarterback, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,661 yards with 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Woolbridge is also tied for the team lead with two rushing touchdowns. Chandler Fields has thrown for seven touchdowns in limited duty. Fields has also rushed for a touchdown. Chris Smith leads the team with 487 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Louisiana has totaled 1,425 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a team. Florida State’s defense has been solid, keeping opponents to 293.6 yards of offense per game. Michael Jefferson leads the team with 699 receiving yards and six touchdowns. John Stephens, Jr. has only caught seven passes, but three of those have gone for a touchdown. Dontae Fleming has also caught three touchdown passes. Louisiana has averaged 26.6 points and 368.7 yards of offense per game.

Louisiana’s defense has been good, allowing 21.2 points and 354.3 yards of offense per game to opponents. The Ragin’ Cajuns have registered 25 sacks as a team, while Florida State has allowed just 16. Zi’Yon Hill-Green leads the team with seven sacks. Bralen Trahan has intercepted four passes to lead the team.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Travis, who seems to have been a Seminole for a million years now, has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,414 yards with 20 touchdowns and just four interceptions. Travis has also rushed for three touchdowns. Trey Benson leads the team with 774 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Lawrence Toafili has also rushed for five touchdowns. The Seminoles have totaled 2,136 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns as a team. Louisiana has only allowed 123.3 rushing yards per game to opponents. Johnny Wilson leads the team with 649 receiving yards and five touchdown catches. Ontaria Wilson is second on the team with 381 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Louisiana has allowed 231.0 passing yards per game to opponents. Florida State is averaging 34.0 points and 477.1 yards of offense per game.

The Seminole defense has been great, holding opponents to 18.1 points and 293.6 yards of offense per game. Florida State has registered 29 sacks as a team, led by FCS transfer Jared Verse who has sacked opponents six and a half times. Greedy Vance leads the team with three interceptions, but Louisiana has only thrown eight this season.

Final Louisiana-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Florida State seems primed for a double-digit win season, and they should steamroll the lesser Ragin’ Cajuns.

Final Louisiana-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State -24.5 (-104), over 52.5 (-105)