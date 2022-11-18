Conor McGregor’s training partner and KSI pulled apart

Conor McGregor’s old training partner Dillon Danis was pulled away from YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI on Friday as the two met face-to-face for the first time. KSI and Danis are expected to fight next year, and nearly threw hands on Friday.

Danis has been linked with a number of fights against various MMA fighters and social media influencers over the years. The Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt is signed to Bellator MMA, but hasn’t fought since 2019.

Since then, he’s continued to call out any fighter he can via social media, with KSI his next target. And on Friday, he finally came face-to-face with the YouTube megastar for the first time.

KSI, who is on the hunt for his next opponent after having two exhibition bouts in one night last month, was in Austin, Texas, to promote a fight under his Misfits Boxing banner.